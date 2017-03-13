× Drunk driver reportedly responsible for deadly wrong-way crash in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. – A man accused of driving under the influence of alcohol is reportedly responsible for a deadly wrong-way crash in Norman.

Around 3 a.m. Monday morning, authorities say 33-year-old Robert Norris was driving his Chevy Silverado pickup southbound in the northbound lanes of I-35 near Main St. in Norman when he crashed head-on into 43-year-old Paul Campbell, who was driving a Yamaha motorcycle.

Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Norris was not injured in the crash, officials said.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Norris was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.