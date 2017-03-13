Education advocates demand education budget by April 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - At a press conference Monday morning, parents, students, educators and education advocates called on the legislature to follow the law and pass an education budget by April 1.

House Bill 1247 was signed into law back in 2003 that mandated legislators fund education no later than April 1 so that boards of education of school districts could make decisions on teacher contracts.

Legislators have only accomplished this goal once since that bill passed.

Education advocates say this is ridiculous and that the legislators need to follow the law and get this done.

They say school districts cannot adequately make decisions for the following school year when they don’t know how much money they’ll get from the state until May.

KFOR's Sarah Stewart is working to gather more on this story for you this evening.