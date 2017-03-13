× Gordmans files for bankruptcy, plans to liquidate

OMAHA, Neb. – Apparel and home décor retailer Gordmans Stores, Inc. filed for bankruptcy, the company announced Monday.

The company released a news release saying it has filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nebraska.

Gordmans also announced an arrangement for the sale and liquidation of the inventory and other assets of Gordmans’ retail stores and distribution centers with Tiger Capital Group, LLC and Great American Group, LLC.

“Until further notice, all Gordmans stores are operating as usual without interruption,” said Andy Hall, president and chief executive officer of Gordmans. “The management team and all of our associates remain committed to continuing to provide great merchandise and service to our guests during this process.”

Gordmans operates over 100 stores in 22 states and employs about 5,100 people, Bloomberg reports.