Half of Oklahoma State parks could close with budget cuts

OKLAHOMA CITY — With state agencies told to brace for significant funding cuts, the tourism industry in Oklahoma is expecting the worst.
In an email provided to NewsChannel 4, the director of the the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, told his staff to be prepared, should the state be forced to shoulder yet another decrease in funding.
At risk of becoming victims of the cuts: 16 state parks, one state golf course, 80 full-time employees, the Oklahoma Today magazine and the Miami Travel Information center.
“We’re not DPS, we’re not mental health, we’re not DHS, but we still play an important role in the streets of Oklahoma,” said spokeswoman Leslie Blair said, “and provide Oklahoma families the chance to get out and enjoy the great outdoors.”
Proposed park closings include:
- Talimena
- Great Plains State Park
- Cherokee Landing State Park
- Natural Falls State Park
- Red Rock Canyon State Park
- Great Salt Plains State Park
- Lake Eufaula State Park
- Lake Wister State Park
- Alabaster Caverns State Park
- McGee Creek State Park
- Foss Lake State Park
- Osage Hills State Park
- Greenleaf State Park
- Lake Texoma State Park
- Grand Lake State Park
- Grand Cherokee Golf Course
- Boiling Springs State Park
Tourism is the state’s third largest industry.
The parks would not necessarily close or vanish. They may be handed over to municipalities.