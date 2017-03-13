Half of Oklahoma State parks could close with budget cuts

OKLAHOMA CITY — With state agencies told to brace for significant funding cuts, the tourism industry in Oklahoma is expecting the worst.

In an email provided to NewsChannel 4, the director of the the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, told his staff to be prepared, should the state be forced to shoulder yet another decrease in funding.

At risk of becoming victims of the cuts: 16 state parks, one state golf course, 80 full-time employees, the Oklahoma Today magazine and the Miami Travel Information center.

“We’re not DPS, we’re not mental health, we’re not DHS, but we still play an important role in the streets of Oklahoma,” said spokeswoman Leslie Blair said, “and provide Oklahoma families the chance to get out and enjoy the great outdoors.”

Proposed park closings include:

Talimena

Great Plains State Park

Cherokee Landing State Park

Natural Falls State Park

Red Rock Canyon State Park

Great Salt Plains State Park

Lake Eufaula State Park

Lake Wister State Park

Alabaster Caverns State Park

McGee Creek State Park

Foss Lake State Park

Osage Hills State Park

Greenleaf State Park

Lake Texoma State Park

Grand Lake State Park

Grand Cherokee Golf Course

Boiling Springs State Park

Tourism is the state’s third largest industry.

The parks would not necessarily close or vanish. They may be handed over to municipalities.