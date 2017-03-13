× Heroic neighbor saves the day after alleged Peeping Tom targets south OKC apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – A heroic neighbor saved the day after an alleged Peeping Tom targeted a south OKC apartment complex.

It happened over the weekend near I-240 and South Santa Fe.

Police said a woman called 911 after she saw a man peeking through her neighbors’ windows.

Eduardo Solis-Lopez was arrested at the scene for a Peeping Tom charge.

