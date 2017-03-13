“I was in shock,” Woman wakes to find snake laying on her

WHITE BLUFF, Tenn. – When your alarm goes off in the morning, it may be a struggle to get out of bed and get ready for the day.

However, one Tennessee woman says she no longer wants to lie in bed because of a terrifying encounter with a creepy intruder.

“I finally started dozing off because I was so tired. I woke up and thought that my cat had touched my arm but realized it wasn’t cat fur a few minutes later,” Christine Humphries told WTVF. “I reached up and looked even farther, and when I raised my head up without moving my arm, whatever was in the bed raised up also and it was a small head.”

Upon taking a closer look, Humphries realized it was a three-foot long eastern rat snake sprawled across her bed.

“I yelled for my daughter downstairs. I was in shock because I’ve never had a snake in my house. I’ve never even had a mouse in my house,” Humphries said.

Deputies came to the home and removed the snake, sending it back into the woods by her home.

Humphries says she believes the snake came into her home through a flood drain in the basement.