Injured owl stuck on side of the highway rescued by OBN agents

OKLAHOMA CITY – An injured owl is now getting the treatment it needs thanks to the help of a few agents.

On Monday morning, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics K9 Interdiction Agents discovered a badly injured owl on the side of the highway.

Immediately, an agent got the owl into a car and took it to a nearby animal hospital for treatment.

This isn’t the first time Oklahoma authorities have helped animals in need.

Recently, game wardens in Alfalfa County rescued an injured bald eagle.

In December, an Oklahoma County deputy stopped his patrol car to help a dazed owl on the side of the road.

When the deputy got close to it, it flew away and didn’t show any signs of injuries.