Man arrested in connection to fatal stabbing in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man to death in southwest Oklahoma City last week.

Just before midnight Thursday, police were called to reports of a stabbing in the 1400 block of S.W. 21st St.

When authorities arrived they found a male victim with stab wounds.

The victim, later identified as 24-year-old Roger Mairel, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After investigating, police connected 33-year-old Brandon Maddox to the murder.

Maddox was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one complaint of murder in the first degree.