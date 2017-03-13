× Officer cleared, injured man charged after shooting in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. – An officer has been cleared and a man has been charged Monday after a shooting on February 20 in Norman.

The officer-involved shooting was reported late that morning near Main Street and Berry Road.

Police said it all started when a woman called to tell them the man was trying to break into her house with a crow bar.

The woman then gave police a description of the man, and they found him nearby.

At some point, the man ran to his vehicle.

“During that pursuit, the individual did reach into his waistband, and produced a weapon and pointed it towards the officer,” said Sarah Jensen with the Norman Police Department. “At that time, the officer fired multiple shots.”

Police said that’s when the injured man was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery.

He reportedly suffered a single gunshot wound to the face.

On February 23, the man was identified as 37-year-old Marc David Watson and the officer was identified as Master Police Officer Joshua Hard.

Hard, who has been with the department since 2010, remained on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Tuesday, an internal review was conducted and determined Hard’s use of force was within department policy and state law.

Wednesday, police presented evidence associated with the shooting to the District Attorney’s Office.

In a letter Thursday, First Assistant District Attorney Susan Caswell determined the use of force to be justified and appropriate under the law after reviewing investigative reports, videos, witness statements and other documents.

Hard has now been released from administrative assignment.

And, Watson has now been charged with attempted burglary in the first degree, second-degree burglary, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of burglary tools.