Oklahoma City pastor cited for disturbing the peace after noise complaint

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City pastor was cited for disturbing the peace following a noise complaint by a neighbor.

On March 10, officers were called to an Oklahoma City neighborhood after a resident said that he wanted to ‘press charges’ against a nearby church.

It is an issue that has been going on for years.

The caller, Rendell Stafford, told investigators that the church had services four days a week and played their music loudly all the time, adding that it was affecting his health.

“Every time this drum music sounds, your heart starts pounding,” Rendell told NewsChannel 4 in 2016. “My wife, due to her having a stroke last year, you know, she doesn’t need these kind of things.”

According to the police affidavit, authorities went to the Miracle Center and “observed music that could easily be heard from inside my vehicle, coming out of the church. The music intensity would grow each time the front door to the church was opened.”

When officers made contact with church officials, they said they had received many calls from Stafford in the past, adding that they believed he was harassing them by calling so many times.

The caller claimed the church played music some nights until midnight, but church leaders say they never have services that go past 8 p.m.

In 2016, the church’s pastor, Joshua Aghasedo, told NewsChannel 4 that his church has worked on the issue by trying to sound proof windows, and the music has been turned down from previous levels.

During this most recent complaint, Aghasedo was cited for disturbing the peace.

The original story aired April 19, 2016.

