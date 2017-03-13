× Oklahoma soldier injured in Aspen skiing accident dies from injuries

ASPEN, Colo. – A 20-year-old soldier stationed in Oklahoma has died from injuries he suffered in a skiing accident last month.

KDVR reports that 20-year-old Andrew Garcia hit a tree on a beginner run in the Buttermilk Mountain ski area on Feb. 19.

Garcia was rushed to a nearby hospital with head injuries.

Sadly, he died several days later from multiple skull fractures, a subdural hematoma, a subarachnoid bleed and a broken vertebrae.

Garcia, who was originally from California, was a private in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Sill.