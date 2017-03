× One person killed after tragic crash in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. – One person was killed after a tragic crash in Norman.

A crash in the northbound lanes of I-35 near Lindsey St. left one person dead Monday morning, Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KFOR.

Traffic in the area was briefly narrowed down to one lane until crews could clear the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.