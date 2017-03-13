× Open Streets OKC returns this April

Oklahoma City, Okla. – Open Streets OKC, a community-oriented health and wellness event, returns Sunday, April 2, from noon to 4:00 p.m. to the Uptown 23rd and Paseo Districts.

More than 37-thousand people attended last spring with more expected to enjoy the festivities this year.

The event encourages active transportation along the designated route, such as biking or walking, which promotes healthier residents.

A mile portion of NW 23rd between Western to Robinson and a half-mile segment of Walker to the Paseo Arts District will be closed to automobile traffic.

Lace up the walking shoes or skates as everyone is invited to meet local business owners and celebrate the charm of a historic Oklahoma City neighborhood.

There will also be healthy choices from local food trucks.

Open Streets OKC is sponsored by Wellness Now – a coalition within the Oklahoma City-County Health Department, comprised of several work groups with a mission to improve the health of Oklahoma County through community partnerships.

If you are an organization wanting to participate, a food truck, or a potential volunteer, sign up here.

Click here for more information.