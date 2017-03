HOUSTON, Texas – Drivers in Texas were stunned when a local price war caused prices at gas stations to drop dramatically.

Early Sunday morning, cars were lining the streets to fill up at a Chevron and Texaco when gas prices were listed at 79 cents a gallon.

The station supervisor at Chevron told KTRK that they dropped prices in response to the Texaco across the street lowering prices. They say the price war continued until they both reached 79 cents.