Shooting that reportedly stemmed from breakup of two teens leaves two dead, one wounded

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa say a shooting that stemmed from the breakup of two teenagers has left two people dead and a third wounded.

Police Sgt. Dave Walker says an 18-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were killed Sunday night, and a 19-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition.

Walker says the 18-year-old man arrived at his ex-girlfriend’s house and an altercation began with the ex-girlfriend’s father, 45-year-old Antonio Simmons, who told him to leave. Police say Simmons followed the 18-year-old man to a car and then fired a handgun several times, hitting the man and two women inside.

The ex-girlfriend was elsewhere and wasn’t hurt.

The 19-year-old driver was able to drive to a friend’s house, who transported the three victims to the hospital.

According to the Tulsa World, during the time the victims were being transported to the hospital, Simmons allegedly called 911 and said he shot three people.

Walker says police found no weapon in the car.

Simmons was arrested and faces charges including two counts of murder.