Sooner Women Headed to Seattle as #6 Seed in NCAA Tournament, Could Return to OKC

Oklahoma’s women’s basketball team earned a #6 seed for the NCAA Tournament and will play #11 seed Gonzaga in the first round of the tournament on Saturday in Seattle, Washington.

If the Sooners win, they will play the winner of the host team, #3 seed Washington vs. #14 seed Montana State, on Monday.

If Oklahoma is able to win two games in Seattle, they would qualify for the regional, which will be played at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City, on Friday, March 24 and Sunday March 26.

It’s OU’s 18th straight trip to the NCAA Tournament, the fifth longest active streak in the nation.