State authorities offering reward in unsolved 2016 homicide in southeast Oklahoma

SMITHVILLE, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward for information on an unsolved 2016 homicide in southeast Oklahoma City.

On November 11, 2016, 53-year-old Jimmy Barrett was found dead inside his camper in Smithville, Okla.

According to the medical examiner, Barrett died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities say he was last seen leaving his job in Idabel on November 8.

The OSBI is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information on the homicide.

If you have any information, please call the OSBI at 1-800-522-8017 or the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office at (580)286-3331.