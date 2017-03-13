Unseasonably cool temps for the start of the work week

Temperatures will be unseasonably cool for the start of the work week.

Highs today will only reach the upper 40s to lower 60s under mostly sunny skies with a breezy north wind.

Lows tonight will plunge below the freezing mark for the northern half of the state!

A warming trend begins tomorrow, mainly for western Oklahoma with state highs ranging from the 40s in the east to the 60s to the west.

There’s a small chance for rain Thursday, mainly east.

Temperatures will continue to climb, peaking on St. Patrick’s Day (Friday) in the mid 70s to lower 80s!

This weekend will be mild and breezy and we could see the mid 80s Monday!

Severe storms are possible Tuesday.

Stay tuned for updates!