Widow uses smart phone to record crew doing damage to her backyard

OKLAHOMA CITY – Toni McDonald has a bunch of damage on her hands.

The widow hired Jesse Hackney and his crew to trim the large tree in her backyard.

She said they caused more harm than good, damaging her cellar door, shed, fence and a neighbor’s shed.

“It cracked it right here, and this was out like this when they dropped it on,” she said.

Hackney has a pretty extensive felony record, including second-degree burglary and concealing stolen property.

He’s also currently on probation for illegally carrying a firearm.

Toni said she had no idea she was dealing with an ex-con.

She recorded some of the damage happening with her smart phone and pressed Hackney to pay for the damages.

In one of the videos you can hear Toni say “If you don’t tell me [your insurance carrier], I’m going to call the police and have you removed off my property.”

We got the contractor on the phone.

He told us he didn’t remember Toni.

“I don’t think I’ve done any damage,” he said.

He told us he is insured but then changed his story.

“Sometimes, I don’t keep it up,” Hackney said. “I get busy, and I don’t go down and pay it.”

We told Hackney he shouldn’t be trimming trees either.

He said he’s retired yet, when he picked up our phone call, he answered by saying “Tree service. May I help you?”

Looks like Toni’s stuck paying for the damage out of her own pocket.

The In Your Corner bottom line:

Be wary of contractors who go door to door soliciting business.

Verify their insurance before letting them onto your property to work.

Look for credentials.

Select a certified arborist here.