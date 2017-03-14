4-year-old boy dies after anesthesia used in dental procedure

VANCOUVER, Wash. – A family is in shock after they say their 4-year-old son never woke up from a common dental procedure.

Mykel Peterson was on the autism spectrum, which made visits to the dentist a challenge.

“He wouldn’t keep his mouth open so they can actually see what’s going on,” said Thmeka Curry, Mykel’s mother.

As a result, Mykel would be slightly sedated using a nitrous oxide mask.

However, things changed when dentists learned that the little boy had a cavity. Instead of the mask, Mykel was given a shot of Ketamine to put him to sleep while they worked.

While the procedure was a success, Curry became worried when the dentist didn’t come back after trying to wake him up.

Officials say Mykel stopped breathing and workers immediately began CPR. Sadly, he was pronounced dead when he made it to the hospital.

Curry says that she wishes she had asked more questions.

“Make sure they clarify what’s going on. If the doctors don’t say anything, ask. Be the voice for your kids,” Curry told KGW said.

Peterson’s cause of death has not been determined yet.