Anonymous caller leads to arrest of Oklahoma City couple for child neglect

OKLAHOMA CITY - It all started when an anonymous caller told Oklahoma City police about an alleged case of child abuse.

Officers got involved in the case after an anonymous caller said a couple living at an Oklahoma City apartment complex was abusing a 1-year-old girl.

“They made contact with the girl's mother and asked to check the toddler's welfare. Inside the apartment was also an adult male,” said Officer Travis Vernier with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

When police made contact with Louisa Smith in October, they noticed a large laceration along the child's stomach and several bruises.

Authorities asked what caused the cut, and Kenneth Cook told them the child had fallen out of bed.

“Officers did not believe that was consistent with the injuries that they observed. They then took the girl to a local hospital,” Vernier said.

Investigators said the child was also very underweight for her age.

In the report, it said the child weighed about 15 pounds and looked like a 3- to 5-month-old baby.

“As a result, the girl was placed into protective custody, that's DHS custody, eventually, she was actually placed in foster care,” Vernier said.

The hospital admitted the toddler after she was failing to gain weight.

Officials said medical staff said the lacerations were not from falling off of a bed but from abuse.

By the end of February, the district attorney had enough evidence to charge Smith and Cook.

Smith has been charged with three counts of child neglect, while Cook is charged with child abuse and child neglect.