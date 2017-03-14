Below normal temps to continue for one more day

Below normal temperatures will continue one more day before a warming trend begins.

Highs today will reach the upper 40s in eastern Oklahoma to the low 60s in western Oklahoma.

Lows tonight will range from the upper 20s to middle 30s.

Highs tomorrow will climb to the upper 50s to lower 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday will be windy with a powerful south wind and warmer highs in the middle 70s.

A front will move through on St. Patrick’s Day (Friday) bringing us a little green on the radar (aka rain) for eastern Oklahoma.

Saturday will be slightly cooler in the upper 60s before the 80s return for Sunday.

Monday will be one of our warmest days in the 80s and 90s!

Severe weather is possible Wednesday.

Stay tuned!