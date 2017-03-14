× Bethany residents concerned after they say more than 20 ducks die in pond

BETHANY, Okla. — Residents who live near the pond are concerned for the area ducks after over 20 died in the past few days.

Officials with Bethany Animal Welfare said they’ve picked up several dead ducks from the pond.

Neighbors tell NewsChannel 4 they counted 22, plus a few others who are sick.

Officials with Animal Welfare are trying to determine what is causing the ducks to die.

This isn’t the first time ducks have been found dead at the Bethany pond.

In June 2016, a woman told KFOR she found 14 dead ducks near the pond.

KFOR’s Jessica Bruno is working to bring you more on this story this evening on NewsChannel 4.