× Bill that requires Oklahoma students to recite Pledge of Allegiance every day passes House

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill that would require Oklahoma students in public schools to recite the Pledge of Allegiance every day has passed another hurdle.

House Bill 2277 would require students in all public schools to recite the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag of the United States of America once every day.

Currently, students are required to recite the pledge once a week.

The bill does provide an exemption for students “who do not wish to participate” in the pledge.

“When I was in school, patriotism and the meaning of the Pledge were taught in class,” said Rep. Terry O’Donnell, R-Catoosa. “By reciting the Pledge daily, school children are reminded of the loyalty, dedication and courage that has made and kept America the greatest country in the history of mankind.”

“With all of the inflated political rhetoric, demonstrations and protests going on around the country, our school children need to understand that the current turmoil is not normal in America. The Pledge of Allegiance symbolizes the unity and shared values of all Americans which we can never allow school children to forget.”

On Monday, the bill passed the Oklahoma House of Representatives by a vote of 93-1.