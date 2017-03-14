× Bill to allow guns in Oklahoma courthouses passes House

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill that would allow elected county officials in Oklahoma to carry guns into courthouses has passed the state House.

The bill by Republican Rep. Bobby Cleveland goes to the Senate after passing the House on an 85-11 vote Monday.

It would allow elected officials with a valid handgun license to carry a firearm into the courthouses of the county in which the person was elected when he or she is performing official duties. It would not allow guns in courtrooms.

Cleveland said he’s concerned about heightened emotions in the nation and that people sometimes become so angry at the government they “make rash decisions and act out against” elected officials.

The bill is endorsed by the National Rifle Association.