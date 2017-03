Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State's men's basketball team is back in the NCAA Tournament this year, ready to face Michigan in the first round on Friday, March 17, at 11:15 am in Indianapolis.

For the Cowboys, it's a return to the Big Dance under a first year head coach, who was brought in following a difficult season last year.

Because of what OSU went through a year ago, they're making sure they savor every moment of this year's experience at the NCAA Tournament.