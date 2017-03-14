Crews forced to shut down northbound I-35 near Purcell
PURCELL, Okla. – Drivers along I-35 may be forced to take a detour following an accident near Purcell.
Shortly before 2 p.m., emergency crews closed northbound I-35 at State Hwy 74 following an accident. All northbound traffic is being detoured onto Hwy 74 through Purcell and back onto I-35 at mile marker 95.
It is expected to take several hours for crews to clean up the area.
Drivers should expect heavy congestion and should use an alternate route if possible.
35.013683 -97.361139