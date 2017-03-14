× Crews forced to shut down northbound I-35 near Purcell

PURCELL, Okla. – Drivers along I-35 may be forced to take a detour following an accident near Purcell.

Shortly before 2 p.m., emergency crews closed northbound I-35 at State Hwy 74 following an accident. All northbound traffic is being detoured onto Hwy 74 through Purcell and back onto I-35 at mile marker 95.

It is expected to take several hours for crews to clean up the area.

Drivers should expect heavy congestion and should use an alternate route if possible.