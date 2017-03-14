× Edmond residents on high-alert after reported mail thefts

EDMOND, Okla. – Residents in several Edmond neighborhoods are on high-alert after an alleged mail thief has been seen targeting mailboxes in the area.

On March 11, a victim called police after seeing a man pull into his driveway and take mail out of his mailbox.

According to the police department’s affidavit, the victim told investigators that he tried to follow the alleged suspect but stopped when the suspect threw letters out of the vehicle.

At that point, the victim said he stopped to pick up the letters and realized the mail was from several homes in the area.

Authorities were able to contact the victims, including a couple who said a check was missing from one of the envelopes.

Inspectors with the U.S. Postal Service advise you to directly take your mail to the post office to avoid becoming a victim of mail theft.