Family from viral BBC broadcast interview speaks out

LONDON – Children are all fun and games until they waltz right in — literally — to your interview on international television.

That’s exactly what happened to Professor Robert Kelly, who was invited to discuss the impeachment of the South Korean president on a live BBC broadcast.

During the middle of his interview, his toddler walks into the shot.

Then, a baby in a walker also rolls through the door.

His wife frantically rushes into the room to grab both children.

The family is now laughing about the situation and said, “We just laughed, we laughed a lot, but we were worried actually that the BBC would never call us again.”