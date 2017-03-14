Former Oklahoma deputy charged with molestation facing new charges

TULSA, Okla. – A former Tulsa County deputy who was charged with molestation is now facing additional charges.

In July, Wagoner County authorities arrested Josh Wood after learning that he allegedly molested an 11-year-old girl.

He was released on bond, but he is now new charges, according to FOX 23.

On Monday, the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office filed two new charges against Wood for possession of child pornography.

Court records show that as investigators looked for evidence in the molestation case, they allegedly stumbled upon more than 200 images of child pornography.