Gov. Fallin names former Oklahoma Gov. Keating to OU Regents

OKLAHOMA CITY – Former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating has been appointed to the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents.

Gov. Mary Fallin announced Keating’s appointment on Tuesday to the seven-member governing body of OU, Cameron University in Lawton and Rogers State University in Claremore.

Keating will serve a seven-year term and replaces outgoing Regent Max Weitzenhoffer. Keating still must be confirmed by the state Senate.

Keating was a two-term Republican governor who served from 1995 to 2003, then worked in Washington for more than a decade as the president and chief executive of the American Council of Life Insurers and as head of the American Bankers Association.

Keating is a senior partner in the international law firm Holland & Knight and lives with his wife Cathy in Oklahoma City.