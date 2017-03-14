“He was a very good kid,” Police investigate teen homicide in southwest Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Sixteen-year-old Emmanuel Zenon or EJ was alert and breathing when officers found him in the parking lot of Brookwood Village Apartments Monday night.

Police said he came to the apartments at Southwest 89th Street and Walker Avenue to meet someone but he ended up getting robbed at gunpoint and shot.

He died at the hospital.

The news of his death was hard for his close friend, Aaron Cheatwood.

“I don’t know how to explain that,” he said.

He said Zenon was well liked and friendly, and can’t understand why anyone would hurt him.

“He had a big outcome in life. He was a very good kid and very respectful,” Cheatwood said.

The 16-year-old played football for Prague High and was finishing up his junior year.

His friends said he hoped to play football in college.

“He’s really good. He takes heart in whatever he does,” Cheatwood said.

But, those dreams came to an end Monday night, just 11 days before his 17th birthday.

Police have not made any arrests.