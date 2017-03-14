“He was dead,” Toddler survives after drowning in neighbor’s pond

BAKER CITY, Ore. – It was a parent’s worst nightmare.

His parents were frantic when they couldn’t find 22-month-old Matty Cunningham, who wandered off at a family gathering.

Family members eventually found the boy in a neighbor’s pond.

“He was dead,” Matthew Cunningham told KBOI. “He was blue and dead.”

Immediately, Matty’s mom began performing CPR while his siblings prayed for a miracle.

“We just prayed and prayed and prayed,” Matthew said.

Matty had no heartbeat, was not breathing and was only 84 degrees when emergency crews arrived on the scene.

When Matty reached a hospital, his vital signs were low and doctors feared the worst.

Despite those fears, doctors continued to work to keep the little boy alive.

Days later, Matty underwent an MRI that determined he suffered no brain damage through the entire ordeal.

“Within a matter of hours, he was acting like himself,” his father said. “He was acting like Matty. He was perfect.”