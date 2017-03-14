× Man driving road grader suffers head injuries after collision with train

POCASSET, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was rushed to a hospital on Tuesday morning following an accident involving a train.

Around 9:50 a.m., emergency crews were called to County Road 1260, just east of U.S. 81 on a train accident.

Investigators say 61-year-old Richard Smith was driving a road grader westbound on the road when he failed to yield to an oncoming train.

The grader was struck by the train in the right rear quarter panel, causing it to roll.

Smith was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital with head injuries.