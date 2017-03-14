Man has 15 strokes in one day and lives to tell about it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL RENO, Okla. - According to the Centers for Disease Control someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds.

Every four minutes another American will die after suffering a stroke.

In fact, when you hear about someone having a stroke many assume the patient will have life-altering disabilities because of the event.

Many stroke patients lose their speech, or their ability to walk and live independently.

Tuesday night at 10 p.m., NewsChannel 4's Ali Meyer has a story about a patient from El Reno who had 15 strokes in one day.

"At first I thought it was just maybe that part of my body falling asleep," said stroke patient Kyle Whitney. "Then, the second one hit when I was laying on the couch. I tried to roll off, and I fell flat on my face."

Whitney remembers waking up with numbness in his left arm and face.

He knew he needed to get medical attention, but the strokes kept on coming, 15 of them before the day was done.

Each stroke brought Kyle closer and closer to death or disability.

"I'm like. This one is the real deal, I'm stuck like this now," Whitney said.

Ali Meyer's full report at 10 p.m. will reveal what was causing Whitney's strokes, and how a split-second decision may have altered his chances at survival.