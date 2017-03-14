× Northwest side church responds after second noise complaint within a year

OKLAHOMA CITY – Leaders of a church on the city’s northwest side said it’s an honor, of sorts, to be cited for a noise complaint but said it will work to address the issue.

Rev. Joshua Aghasedo admits two of his church’s three weekly services (one a service, the other a prayer service) start at around 7 p.m.

“What is a ministry?” said Aghasedo, who has held services in its office park suite since 2010. “A ministry means impact. A church should be able to impact society.”

But, for Revis and Rendell Stafford, who live about 50 yards away as the crow flies, they said the music has been impacting them and for too long.

“We’ve done everything we know to do,” said Rendell, 64, a retired security guard.

Last Friday, Rendell called police to lodge a noise complaint.

This is the second time he’s done so, the first time was last April.

Rendell and his wife said they are unable to get a good night’s sleep.

They try and go to bed at 8 or 9 p.m.

“I don’t care that they worship. We just ask them to turn their bass music down,” Rendell said.

The Staffords said they had some success on that front shortly after NewsChannel 4 first told you about this story last April.

“But, then, they started cranking it back up,” he said.

Aghasedo said his church has done its best to soundproof its services from the outside world since the complaints began about a year ago.

“We try to contain it. We try to keep it down,” Aghasedo said. “We’re trying to be responsible members of society. And, I would say 90-99 percent of our neighbors would agree to that.”

But, when you ask Aghasedo about the police getting called on him – again – well, he has a different take.

“Talk about the citation, it’s a privilege. It is an honor that, as a pastor, I am cited for being – for making the good noise,” Aghasedo said. “The kind of noise, in the 21st century, when most churches are shutting up and keeping quiet. It just put me in the class of the apostles in the Book of Acts.”

NewsChannel 4’s Bill Miston is working on this story and, at 6 p.m., will have what might bring about a resolution between the Staffords and the church.