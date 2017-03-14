× Officials: NW Oklahoma Fire Complex about 63% contained

HARPER COUNTY, Okla. – More than a week after wildfires started in northern Oklahoma, firefighters are still battling the blazes that has burned hundreds of thousands of acres.

The fires started on Monday, March 6 in Beaver, Harper and Woodward counties and burned rapidly through rural areas.

So far, officials say 782,333 acres have burned in the so-called NW Oklahoma Fire Complex.

On Tuesday, officials announced that the fire was 63 percent contained.

The Starbuck fire, which is about two miles west of Gate, Oklahoma, has burned 662,687 acres. However, approximately 472,000 acres of the fire is in Kansas. Fortunately, firefighters made good progress on the fire and say minimal heat is being observed.

The Beaver fire, which is between the towns of Beaver and Elmwood, burned about 2,962 acres. Containment lines are complete and firefighters are patrolling the area on Tuesday.

The 283 fire, which is one mile west of Laverne, burned 69,395 acres. Firefighters are working to patrol the perimeter to keep it from spreading and create firelines.

The Selman fire is about 10 miles east of Fort Supply and burned 47,289 acres. Firefighters are continuing to establish a fireline on the far west and southeast sides of the fire.