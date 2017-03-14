Officials warning Oklahomans after man used public records to steal personal information

TULSA, Okla. – The deadline to file your taxes is right around the corner, and experts say the earlier you file, the better.

That’s because thieves have been known to try and file others’ taxes in order to steal their hard-earned return.

However, it can be a mystery how they obtain that classified information.

Officials in Tulsa say an Oklahoma man was caught red-handed in a tax scheme and admitted to using a service that is open to everyone to gain that personal information.

According to FOX 23, officers tracked down Kevin Petty after his car was spotted at the scene of a burglary.

While the officer was questioning him, Petty reportedly got a text alert from the IRS that his tax refund had been deposited in his account.

But the name in the text message was not Petty’s.

After searching through Perry’s things, authorities found the personal information for as many as 20 Oklahomans.

Petty told officers he found all the information by searching through public court documents, a trick he learned in prison.

State officials say they have tried to remove all personal information from public court documents, but say Petty likely scoured through old records that hadn’t been touched.

Authorities suggest Oklahomans search themselves on the court network and make sure that none of their personal information is available to the public.