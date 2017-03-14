× OKCFD receives top rating; fire insurance premiums could drop

OKLAHOMA CITY — The fire department has received the highest possible marks in an independent evaluation used to determine insurance premiums.

For the first time in its history, the Oklahoma City Fire Department received a Class 1 rating, based on its emergency communications, water supply and department effectiveness.

Of 46,000 municipalities surveyed, only 241 received similar classifications.

The Insurance Service Offices touted OKCFD’s accomplishment at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

In general, communities with higher scores have lower fire insurance premiums.

A representative from the ISO told the council businesses also take notice of the ratings.