Oklahoma City man accused of lewd acts with 12-year-old

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man in Oklahoma City has been arrested for allegedly committing lewd acts with a 12-year-old.

Around 1:30 a.m. on March 3rd, a woman called police saying that Lawrence Taft had molested a 12-year-old girl.

The victim told police that she woke up to Taft inappropriately touching her in the middle of the night.

The child told her mother, who then called police.

Taft was arrested and booked into jail for committing indecent or lewd acts with a child under 16.