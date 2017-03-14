Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office investigates Pi Day in funny video

OKLAHOMA COUNTY – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has investigated Pi Day in a funny video.

According to the video, the Investigation Division of the OCSO looked into the math/dessert celebration around 10 a.m. Tuesday – March 14.

With sounds from the show ‘Law & Order,’ two detectives examine evidence and consider: “Do we contact city?”

Ultimately, they decide “this is county’s jurisdiction” – and, after a view of a variety of sweets, go for coconut cream pie.

It was a tough choice, but the case has now been closed.

Happy Pi Day, everyone!