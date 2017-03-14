Oklahoma family owned car lot devastated by alleged vandal

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma car dealership is asking for help after it was targeted by vandals on Sunday night.

According to FOX 23, Michoacan Auto Sales in Tulsa suffered a devastating blow when vandals broke into the lot.

Business owners say a man can be seen on surveillance footage lurking around the cars and trying to get into the building.

When he can’t break into the building, the alleged suspect smashed a crowbar through the back windshields of dozens of vehicles on the lot.

Authorities say the alleged suspect damaged 28 cars, and the business only has about 38 on the lot.

The family owned business will now have to pay for most of the damage out-of-pocket.

Now, they are offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who can identify the suspect.