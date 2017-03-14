× Oklahoma Senator at center of Moore Police Department investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma Senator is under investigation by police after allegedly being with a teenage boy in a hotel.

Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn confirmed the investigation by the Moore Police Department to NewsChannel 4.

NewsChannel 4 has learned this involves an incident last week where Shortey was found in a Super 8 Motel room in Moore with a teenage boy.

The Moore Police Department has confirmed to NewsChannel 4 that they went to the hotel for a welfare check and found a juvenile male in a hotel room with an adult male.

A Super 8 Motel employee has confirmed to NewsChannel 4 that “a Ralph Shortey did check in on March 8th with a checkout date on March 9th.”

NewsChannel 4 has tried to call Shortey several times, but our calls have gone to voicemail.

The district attorney has not seen the investigative report yet and won’t comment any further at this point.

DA Greg Mashburn confirms police are investigating incident between Senator Ralph Shortey and teenage boy at metro hotel. @kfor — Abby Broyles (@abbybroyles) March 14, 2017

DA Mashburn tells me he has not seen a report from police on Shortey investigation, has only been called. I'm told the boy is 16/17. @kfor — Abby Broyles (@abbybroyles) March 14, 2017

