Oklahoma unemployment declines in January to 4.7 percent

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma unemployment rate fell to 4.7 percent in January, down from 4.8 percent in December as the construction industry showed job growth.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission said Monday that total nonfarm employment rose by 1,500 from December to January as construction added 3,900 jobs. Government added 900 jobs, the financial activities sector grew by 800 jobs and mining and logging added 700 jobs.

The leisure and hospitality sector lost 3,400 jobs.

The commission says the state’s labor force rose by nearly 4,000 while total employment increased by nearly 6,700 and unemployment declined by nearly 3,000.

The U.S. unemployment rate for January was 4.8 percent.