× Police: Man in critical condition after being robbed, shot in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a late night shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, someone called police saying they had found a man who had been shot near S.W. 89th and Walker.

Officials say the victim was found in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex.

When officers arrived on scene, the victim was alert and breathing.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the victim was robbed.

At this time, there is no suspect information.

If you have any information that could help police, please give them a call.