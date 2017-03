OKLAHOMA – An Oklahoma woman has allegedly cashed a stolen check using a stolen ID after an auto burglary.

Police said the check was stolen in Edmond and the ID was stolen during the auto burglary in northwest Oklahoma City.

Surveillance photos have now been released, attempting to identify the woman.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or leave a tip online.

Police said you can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.