Surveillance camera captures heartbreaking moment mother abandons toddler at grocery store

RIVERSIDE, California – Authorities are searching for a California woman accused of abandoning her two-year-old daughter at a supermarket.

Colby Dee Mattsson was on the clock Sunday night at Food for Less in Riverside and noticed the mother and daughter in the store.

“I saw this lady and her daughter was running around and I said, ‘Your daughter is running around crazy,’ and she said, ‘Yup, she’s always doing that.'”

Investigators say a good Samaritan noticed the little girl alone and brought her back to the mother, but was told, “Oh, just leave her.”

Mattsson says the mother gave off a depressed aura, and what happened next was a downright stunner.

“It’s sad, it’s heartbreaking because I don’t see how any human could abandon their child. That’s like a human being.”

Police say the mother is seen on security video checking out at the cash register and then left without her toddler, who Mattsson says the toddler identified

as “Mommy” when employees showed her the surveillance footage.

“We stopped it right on her mom and we picked her up and we asked, ‘Honey, who’s that?’ And she said, ‘Mommy,’ and she got all like sad face and we all just looked at each other and our hearts kind of just broke,” Mattsson said.

Shopper Tamika Wilson was stunned. “I wouldn’t even leave my teenager here, no not at all.”

“If you’re not able to take care of the child yourself, there are better options than leaving it here,” shopper Diana Saucedo told KCAL.

The little girl is now with Child Protective Services and Riverside Police are looking for her mother, in her 20’s or 30’s with long brown hair and tattoos on her right arm.

Sadly, the little girl has not been reported missing.

Her mother could face felony child abandonment charges once she is located by police.