“This is a long process,” Pauls Valley getting a handle on its feline frenzy

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. - A growing cat colony has created a hairy situation in downtown Pauls Valley.

Now, the city along with Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society, are working to get a handle on the feline frenzy.

“For as long as I've been around, there`s been a feral cat problem here,” Pauls Valley Police Chief Mitch McGill said.

Using the city as their litterbox, the smell is bothersome to a number of residents and business owners.

“It was like a little sewer. It stunk so bad,” Kaye Pender said.

The smell still lingers today, but it is getting a little better thanks to a new program that recently kicked off.

A new ordinance forbids everyone, besides a few designated people, to feed the cats.

The cats are now only supposed to be fed, by select residents, at the train depot.

The cat hide-out is now where animal control traps the animals.

“We have been fairly successful in what we have tried to accomplish at the depot,” Animal Control Officer Carrie Daley said.

So far, in three trapping sessions, animal control officers have captured 23 cats.

“We`re very happy to know that only two had to be euthanized because of health reasons,” Daley said.

Out of the rest, five will be put up for adoption, two are in the barn cat program-- to help famers with their rodent problem -- and nine have been fixed and released back at the depot.

Officers are still trying to figure out what to do with the other five cats.

"Once they're spade and neutered, they cannot reproduce and hopefully that cuts down on the reproduction, but this is a long process," Chief McGill said.

All 13 females that were caught were pregnant.

Animal control officers said that could have possible been 65 kittens added to the bunch.

PAWS is funding the program.

Click here if you would like to help donate.