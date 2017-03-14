× Thunder End Road Losing Streak, Another Triple Double For Westbrook

Russell Westbrook earned his 33rd triple double of the season, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 122-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The win ends OKC’s seven-game road losing streak.

Westbrook had 25 points, 12 rebounds, and 19 assists for the Thunder, and even got a loud ovation from the crowd when he grabbed his 10th rebound to clinch the triple double.

Westbrook got help, with five other Thunder players scoring in double figures.

Victor Oladipo had 21 points and hit three 3-pointers, with Enes Kanter and Taj Gibson both scoring 17 points.

Alex Abrines came off the bench and had 13 points, while Steven Adams added 12.

The Thunder hit 51 percent from the field and made 10 three-pointers.

Brooklyn hit 12 3-pointers, but were outrebounded by 14.

The game was tied after the first quarter and at halftime, then the Thunder began to take control midway through the third quarter, and continued to build the lead in the fourth quarter.

Brook Lopez led the Nets with 25 points.

OKC improved to 38-29 on the season and will wrap up their brief road trip when they visit Toronto on Thursday night, March 16, at 6:00 pm central time.