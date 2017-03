× Two armed men allegedly robbed S.E. Oklahoma City convenience store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a local convenience store.

A clerk at the Circle K on S.E. 25th and I-35 told police that around 2:30 a.m., two armed men walked into the store.

The men allegedly demanded money from the cash register and then ran out of the store.

The men are still on the run.

No suspect description has been provided at this time.